Group warns of price hike after suspension of mackerel import clearance
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Group warns of price hike after suspension of mackerel import clearance
Group warns of price hike after suspension of mackerel import clearance
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 04, 2024 05:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
galunggong
|
mackerel
|
sardines
|
sardinas
|
canned sardines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.