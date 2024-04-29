House gets no assurance from DA on lower prices of basic food

More
ABS-CBN News
Business
Business
House gets no assurance from DA on lower prices of basic food
House gets no assurance from DA on lower prices of basic food
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DA
|
food
|
consumer
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.