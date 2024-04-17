DOTr shrugs off threat of more transport strikes ahead of April 30 consolidation deadline
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
DOTr shrugs off threat of more transport strikes ahead of April 30 consolidation deadline
DOTr shrugs off threat of more transport strikes ahead of April 30 consolidation deadline
Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 17, 2024 04:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
consolidation deadline
|
DOTr
|
puv modernization program
|
LTFRB
|
jeepney
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.