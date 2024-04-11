Takoyaki owner may face raps over viral promo without DTI permit
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Takoyaki owner may face raps over viral promo without DTI permit
Takoyaki owner may face raps over viral promo without DTI permit
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 11, 2024 07:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DTI
|
viral
|
takoyaki
|
complaint
|
ANC
|
April fools
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.