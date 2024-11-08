World Bank lends Philippines $287 million to deploy high-speed internet in Mindanao | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

World Bank lends Philippines $287 million to deploy high-speed internet in Mindanao

World Bank lends Philippines $287 million to deploy high-speed internet in Mindanao

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Philippine Digital Infrastructure Program
|
National Broadband Plan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.