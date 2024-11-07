Philippines posts lower GDP growth in third quarter as bad weather bites | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Philippines posts lower GDP growth in third quarter as bad weather bites

Philippines posts lower GDP growth in third quarter as bad weather bites

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 07, 2024 11:11 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
GDP
|
gross domestic product
|
economy
|
PSA
|
Philippine Statistics Authority
|
BSP
|
Bangko Sentral
|
central bank
|
interest rates
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.