Ottawa to shut TikTok's Canada operations, says app can still be used | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Ottawa to shut TikTok's Canada operations, says app can still be used

Ottawa to shut TikTok's Canada operations, says app can still be used

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Tiktok
|
Canada
|
social media
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.