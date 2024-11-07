Cebu launching direct flights to Japan's 'winter capital' Sapporo | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Cebu launching direct flights to Japan's 'winter capital' Sapporo

Cebu launching direct flights to Japan's 'winter capital' Sapporo

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Cebu Pacific
|
Sapporo
|
Japan
|
winter
|
tourism
|
aviation
|
air travel
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.