GDP growth seen to be stronger in 4th quarter amid holiday spending | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
GDP growth seen to be stronger in 4th quarter amid holiday spending
GDP growth seen to be stronger in 4th quarter amid holiday spending
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 07:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
economy
|
fourth quarter
|
joey concepcion
|
christmas
|
GDP growth
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.