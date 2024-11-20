DTI says no more price increases for some basic goods this year | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

DTI says no more price increases for some basic goods this year

DTI says no more price increases for some basic goods this year

Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 20, 2024 06:01 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
DTI
|
price hikes
|
basic goods
|
sardines
|
noodles
|
SRP
|
consumers
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.