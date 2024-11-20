Booksale says closing some branches as it 'enters new chapter' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Booksale says closing some branches as it 'enters new chapter'
Booksale says closing some branches as it 'enters new chapter'
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 01:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Booksale
|
second hand books
|
thrift bookstore
|
Josh Sison
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.