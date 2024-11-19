Higit 12,000 trabaho inaalok sa job fair; mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa POGO ban layong matulungan | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Higit 12,000 trabaho inaalok sa job fair; mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa POGO ban layong matulungan
Higit 12,000 trabaho inaalok sa job fair; mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa POGO ban layong matulungan
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 08:39 PM PHT
Read More:
job fair
|
DOLE
|
Department of Labor and Employment
|
Project DAPAT
|
DOLE Action Plan and Transition Job Fair
|
POGO
|
IGL
|
trabaho
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.