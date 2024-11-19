Higit 12,000 trabaho inaalok sa job fair; mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa POGO ban layong matulungan | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Higit 12,000 trabaho inaalok sa job fair; mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa POGO ban layong matulungan

Higit 12,000 trabaho inaalok sa job fair; mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa POGO ban layong matulungan

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
job fair
|
DOLE
|
Department of Labor and Employment
|
Project DAPAT
|
DOLE Action Plan and Transition Job Fair
|
POGO
|
IGL
|
trabaho
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.