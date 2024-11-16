Why are new LRT-1 stations not directly linked to NAIA? | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Why are new LRT-1 stations not directly linked to NAIA?
Why are new LRT-1 stations not directly linked to NAIA?
Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 16, 2024 05:18 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 18, 2024 09:46 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1
|
Commuter
|
Ninoy Aquino International Airport
|
Department of Transportation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.