Handy tech gadgets to have during natural disasters | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Handy tech gadgets to have during natural disasters
Handy tech gadgets to have during natural disasters
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 16, 2024 05:36 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 16, 2024 05:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
power bank
|
portable wifi
|
rechargeable lamp
|
natural disaster
|
calamity
|
tech
|
gadgets
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.