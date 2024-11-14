LTFRB warns bus operators: do not charge for use of toilets | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
LTFRB warns bus operators: do not charge for use of toilets
LTFRB warns bus operators: do not charge for use of toilets
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 05:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
bus station
|
pay toilet
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.