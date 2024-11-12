Meralco: Power rates to rise in November | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Meralco: Power rates to rise in November

Meralco: Power rates to rise in November

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Meralco
|
power rates
|
power costs
|
electricity rates
|
electricity costs
|
presyo ng kuryente
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.