Religion meets AI: Vatican, Microsoft unveil 'digital twin' of St. Peter’s Basilica | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Religion meets AI: Vatican, Microsoft unveil 'digital twin' of St. Peter’s Basilica

Religion meets AI: Vatican, Microsoft unveil 'digital twin' of St. Peter’s Basilica

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Vatican
|
Holy See
|
Microsoft
|
AI
|
artificial intelligence
|
tech
|
technology
|
religion
|
Catholic Church
|
Iconem
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.