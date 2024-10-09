PAL launches direct Manila-Seattle flights | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
PAL launches direct Manila-Seattle flights
PAL launches direct Manila-Seattle flights
Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 09, 2024 09:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Philippine Airlines
|
Stanley Ng
|
Salvador Britanico
|
Manila
|
Seattle
|
PAL
|
aviation
|
air travel
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.