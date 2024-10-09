Former DPWH chief Singson chosen as MAP Management Person of the Year | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Former DPWH chief Singson chosen as MAP Management Person of the Year

Former DPWH chief Singson chosen as MAP Management Person of the Year

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Rogelio Singson
|
MAP Management Person of the Year
|
MAP
|
DPWH
|
MPTC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.