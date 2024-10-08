PH unemployment, underemployment rates fall in August as more women workers get hired | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PH unemployment, underemployment rates fall in August as more women workers get hired

PH unemployment, underemployment rates fall in August as more women workers get hired

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 08, 2024 10:45 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
unemployment rate
|
underemployment rate
|
labor force survey
|
job market
|
PSA
|
Dennis Mapa
|
Philippine Statistics Authority
|
economy
|
GDP
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.