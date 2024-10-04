Agri dept says prices of rice may go down, pleased with lower rice inflation | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Agri dept says prices of rice may go down, pleased with lower rice inflation
Agri dept says prices of rice may go down, pleased with lower rice inflation
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 04:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
rice
|
presyo ng bigas
|
rice prices
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.