Customs nets P178M in smuggled mackerel at Manila port | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Customs nets P178M in smuggled mackerel at Manila port
Customs nets P178M in smuggled mackerel at Manila port
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 30, 2024 01:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bureau of Customs
|
Customs
|
BOC
|
Department of Agriculture
|
Manila International Container Port
|
Smuggling
|
Fish
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.