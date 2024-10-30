Canva, DepEd partner to give free platform access, training for public school teachers | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Canva, DepEd partner to give free platform access, training for public school teachers

Canva, DepEd partner to give free platform access, training for public school teachers

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Canva
|
DepEd
|
graphic design
|
teachers
|
literacy
|
visual communication
|
ABSNews
|
tech
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.