Close to 70 pct of IT-BPM employees now working in hybrid, onsite setups: IBPAP | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Close to 70 pct of IT-BPM employees now working in hybrid, onsite setups: IBPAP

Close to 70 pct of IT-BPM employees now working in hybrid, onsite setups: IBPAP

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
BPO
|
IT-BPM
|
IT-BPM industry
|
IBPAP
|
work from home
|
onsite
|
hybrid work
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.