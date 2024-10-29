Wage hike for Western Visayas approved | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Wage hike for Western Visayas approved
Wage hike for Western Visayas approved
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 07:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
wage hike
|
Western Visayas Region
|
minimum wage
|
labot
|
DOLE
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.