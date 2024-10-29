DOF says to comply with SC’s TRO on PhilHealth's idle, excess funds | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

DOF says to comply with SC’s TRO on PhilHealth's idle, excess funds

DOF says to comply with SC’s TRO on PhilHealth's idle, excess funds

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DOF
|
Department of Finance
|
idle funds
|
PhilHealth
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.