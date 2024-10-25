Recto: Gov’t funds ready for relief, rehab of storm-hit areas | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Recto: Gov’t funds ready for relief, rehab of storm-hit areas

Recto: Gov’t funds ready for relief, rehab of storm-hit areas

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DOF
|
Department of Finance
|
KristinePH
|
rehabilitation
|
relief
|
calamity fund
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.