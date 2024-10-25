Around 360,000 Meralco customers still have no electricity after Kristine | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Around 360,000 Meralco customers still have no electricity after Kristine

Around 360,000 Meralco customers still have no electricity after Kristine

Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 25, 2024 03:12 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Meralco
|
NGCP
|
power outage
|
brownout
|
KristinePH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.