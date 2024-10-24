Poe seeks refund for NAIA-3 baggage delay | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Poe seeks refund for NAIA-3 baggage delay
Poe seeks refund for NAIA-3 baggage delay
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 10:55 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
NAIA
|
Cebu pacific
|
air travel
|
baggage system
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.