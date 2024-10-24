PLDT, Globe to deploy repair, relief teams to Kristine-hit areas | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
PLDT, Globe to deploy repair, relief teams to Kristine-hit areas
PLDT, Globe to deploy repair, relief teams to Kristine-hit areas
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 04:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Globe
|
PLDT
|
Smart
|
telco
|
Kristine
|
weather
|
relief efforts
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.