Napocor says giving LGUs more lead time on dam water release | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Napocor says giving LGUs more lead time on dam water release

Napocor says giving LGUs more lead time on dam water release

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 24, 2024 03:11 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Napocor
|
Angat Dam
|
Ipo Dam
|
La Mesa Dam
|
flooding
|
KristinePH
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.