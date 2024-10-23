PLDT shelters Daet families, Globe preps libreng tawag amid 'Kristine' onslaught | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PLDT shelters Daet families, Globe preps libreng tawag amid 'Kristine' onslaught

PLDT shelters Daet families, Globe preps libreng tawag amid 'Kristine' onslaught

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
tropical storm Kristine
|
PLDT
|
Smart
|
Globe Telecom
|
Daet
|
Bicol
|
weather
|
libreng tawag
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.