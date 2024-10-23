LTO says to clear license plates backlog by June 2025 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
LTO says to clear license plates backlog by June 2025
LTO says to clear license plates backlog by June 2025
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 02:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
LTO
|
motor vehicle plates
|
license plate
|
Raffy Tulfo
|
driver’s license
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.