Bicol malls offer shelter, free wifi, charging amid 'Kristine' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Bicol malls offer shelter, free wifi, charging amid 'Kristine'

Bicol malls offer shelter, free wifi, charging amid 'Kristine'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Bicol
|
SM Naga
|
SM Daet
|
SM Legazpi
|
Robinsons Naga
|
Vista Mall Naga
|
free overnight parking
|
shelter
|
free wifi
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.