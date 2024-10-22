Why household consumption still low amid good economy | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Why household consumption still low amid good economy

Why household consumption still low amid good economy

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
household consumption
|
inflation
|
rice
|
Jun Neri
|
BPI
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.