NAIA 3 baggage handling system 'not working properly' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

NAIA 3 baggage handling system 'not working properly'

NAIA 3 baggage handling system 'not working properly'

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 22, 2024 04:53 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
NAIA
|
Terminal 3
|
baggage handling system
|
air travel
|
Cebu Pacific
|
AirAsia
|
NNIC
|
New NAIA Infra Corp
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.