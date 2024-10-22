Chel Diokno: Use 'excess' PhilHealth funds to improve coverage for seniors, PWDs | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Chel Diokno: Use 'excess' PhilHealth funds to improve coverage for seniors, PWDs
Chel Diokno: Use 'excess' PhilHealth funds to improve coverage for seniors, PWDs
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 04:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Chel Diokno
|
PhilHealth
|
National Treasury
|
Finance
|
Department of Finance
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.