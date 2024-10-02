Wage hikes ordered for Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and SOCCSKSARGEN | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Wage hikes ordered for Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and SOCCSKSARGEN
Wage hikes ordered for Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and SOCCSKSARGEN
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 06:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
wage hike
|
salary increase
|
labor
|
Department of Labor
|
DOLE
|
Central Luzon
|
Cagayan Valley
|
SOCCSKSARGEN
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.