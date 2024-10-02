Oracle to invest $6.5 billion in Malaysian cloud services region | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Oracle to invest $6.5 billion in Malaysian cloud services region

Oracle to invest $6.5 billion in Malaysian cloud services region

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Malaysia
|
economy
|
technology
|
cloud
|
Oracle
|
data center
|
AI
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.