BIR sees possible P100-B earnings over tax on int'l digital services | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
BIR sees possible P100-B earnings over tax on int'l digital services
BIR sees possible P100-B earnings over tax on int'l digital services
Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 01:15 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
BIR
|
tax
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
digital service
|
Netflix
|
business
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.