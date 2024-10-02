Around 50 pct of surveyed gov't agencies 'really need improvement': ARTA | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Around 50 pct of surveyed gov't agencies 'really need improvement': ARTA
Around 50 pct of surveyed gov't agencies 'really need improvement': ARTA
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 07:59 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ARTA
|
Anti-Red Tape Authority
|
Report Card Survey
|
red tape
|
corruption
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.