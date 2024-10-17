Employee turned into AI virtual assistant | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Employee turned into AI virtual assistant
Employee turned into AI virtual assistant
Reuters
Published Oct 17, 2024 05:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
AI
|
BPO
|
agent
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.