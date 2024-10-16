Petition filed to block transfer of unused PhilHealth funds to treasury | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Petition filed to block transfer of unused PhilHealth funds to treasury
Petition filed to block transfer of unused PhilHealth funds to treasury
Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 16, 2024 08:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PhilHealth
|
National treasury
|
1sambayan
|
Antonio Carpio
|
Cielo Magno
|
Department of Finance
|
Petition
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.