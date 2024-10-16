BIR seizes illicit vape goods in Marikina | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
BIR seizes illicit vape goods in Marikina
BIR seizes illicit vape goods in Marikina
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 16, 2024 08:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
vape
|
tobacco
|
smuggling
|
BIR
|
excise taxes
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.