BIR seizes illicit vape goods in Marikina | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

BIR seizes illicit vape goods in Marikina

BIR seizes illicit vape goods in Marikina

Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
vape
|
tobacco
|
smuggling
|
BIR
|
excise taxes
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.