PAG-IBIG Fund disburses P88 billion in first 8 months of 2024 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
PAG-IBIG Fund disburses P88 billion in first 8 months of 2024
PAG-IBIG Fund disburses P88 billion in first 8 months of 2024
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 04:59 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 15, 2024 05:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
PAG-Ibig Fund
|
loans
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.