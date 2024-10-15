Anmesty slams EV firms over rights measures in battery production | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

Anmesty slams EV firms over rights measures in battery production

Anmesty slams EV firms over rights measures in battery production

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Electric Vehicles
|
Amnesty International
|
Human rights
|
Labor rights
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.