PH pushing for durian export deal to New Zealand: Marcos Jr. | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PH pushing for durian export deal to New Zealand: Marcos Jr.

PH pushing for durian export deal to New Zealand: Marcos Jr.

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bongbong Marcos
|
New Zealand
|
durian
|
ASEAN Summit
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.