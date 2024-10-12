MIAA: Passengers who used VIP service still went through Customs, Immigration | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

MIAA: Passengers who used VIP service still went through Customs, Immigration

MIAA: Passengers who used VIP service still went through Customs, Immigration

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ninoy Aquino International Airport
|
Manila International Airport Authority
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.