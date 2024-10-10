PEZA Board approves 16 new and expansion projects | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
PEZA Board approves 16 new and expansion projects
PEZA Board approves 16 new and expansion projects
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 10, 2024 02:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
PEZA
|
economic zones
|
investments
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.