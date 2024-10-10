PEZA Board approves 16 new and expansion projects | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PEZA Board approves 16 new and expansion projects

PEZA Board approves 16 new and expansion projects

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
PEZA
|
economic zones
|
investments
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.