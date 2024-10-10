NFA to start accepting palay in farmer sacks to save costs, time | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

NFA to start accepting palay in farmer sacks to save costs, time

NFA to start accepting palay in farmer sacks to save costs, time

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
NFA
|
National Food Authority
|
palay
|
sacks
|
rice
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.